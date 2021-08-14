Great Olympics coach Annor Walker confirms Gladson Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has confirmed Gladson Awako's move to Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 31-year-old is close to completing a move to Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window.



Awako was a key player for the ‘dade boys’ in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



He was invited to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome due to his impressive performances for the Accra-based side.



According to Coach Annor Walker, Awako’s exit from the team will not be a worry as he is capable of replacing the former TP Mazembe midfielder in his squad.



“I will not be worried because I am a developer”, he said on Awako exit from the club.

“Some of the Olympics players nobody knew them before I recruited them.”



“I recruited some from the first and second division. Others too were about to hang up their boots because life was tough. But by God’s Grace, I have been able to develop them and now some of them have earned a call up to the national team”.



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



