Great Olympics coach Annor Walker prays new Black Stars forward Maxwell Abbey succeeds

Accra Great Olympics forward, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has prayed that his striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye succeeds at the Black Stars.

Quaye's impressive form in the Ghana Premier League with seven goals in nine games has been rewarded with a debut call-up.



He has been included in the provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



“My prayer is that this shouldn’t be just a call-up but he should go there and prove why he is there,” he told Starr FM.



He went ahead to reveal the advice, hard work, and determination on the part of Abbey Quaye which has amounted to the Black Stars invitation.

“I told him there was no prolific striker in the national team so I want him to work hard.



He reports to training 30-35 minutes earlier and works hard and I think that has helped him score the seven league goals he has to his name.” He added.



Quaye is with the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar preparing for the tournament which kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.