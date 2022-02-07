Great Olympics coach Annor Walker reacts to victory over Hearts of Oak

Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has reacted to the side’s win against Hearts of Oak in matchaday 16 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors maintained their recent dominance over city rivals with a 1-0 win in the first Mantse derby of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Olympics, who took four points from Hearts last season, secured three points thanks to Yussif Razak’s first-half strike. As result, they have moved back to fifth on the table.



Olympics are now unbeaten in their last three games against the reigning Ghanaian champions who have dropped to seventh and remain 10 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.



Speaking after the game, Annor Walker who is currently the head coach of the Black Stars B said his side were keen to win after losing their last game to Kotoko.



Asked if he was expecting the results, he said, “Yes of course, I told you before the game that we are going to make amends against Hearts after losing last Friday to Kotoko”

“We wanted to win this match for people to see that we are not here to joke but to win or at least pick a point and we have won” he said.



In the game, rainbow boys introduced the former Inter and AC Milan star Sulley Muntari in the second half but he could not turn things around for the Phobians.



Hearts of Oka’s sworn rival, Kotoko will go 13 points clear of Hearts should they beat bottom dwellers Elmina Sharks on Monday.



Hearts of Oak will travel to Tamale for their week 17 game against Real Tamale United.