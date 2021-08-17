Great Olympics confirm departure of captain Gladson Awako

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, have announced the departure of talisman Gladson Awako.

The midfielder leaves after a stellar campaign with the Dade Boys, helping the club to finish sixth in the just-ended season.



"Thanks for your services to the wonder club. All the best in your next challenge. Once a Dade buy, always a Dade boy," wrote the club on their social media pages.



Gladson Awako has joined champions Accra Hearts of Oak on a reported two-year deal.



The diminutive midfielder has also been included in the Rainbow club's squad for the CAF Champions League.



Awako returned to Ghana after spells abroad with TP Mezembe of DR Congo and Phoenix Rising in the United States.

His experience on the continent is expected to propel the Phobians to the advanced stages of the CAF Champions League.



The Black Stars midfielder previously played for Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea in Ghana.



