Great Olympics drag Hearts of Oak to High Court over Awako transfer

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak sign Awako from Olympics

Awako leaves Hearts camp over sickness



Awako returns to Hearts of Oak training ground



Accra Greats Olympics have sued rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra High Court over delay in the payment of the transfer fees of midfielder Gladson Awako.



Great Olympics in the suit argued that Hearts of Oak have defaulted in paying the remainder of the fees agreed between the two clubs.



In a writ sighted by GhanaWeb, Great Olympics accused their rivals of not honoring promise to pay the fee agreed.

Olympics averred that Hearts of Oak bought Awako for GH₵100,000 but have paid half of the agreed amount.



Awako's move to Hearts of Oka has been without controversies as the midfielder left Hearts camp in September.



The midfielder was reportedly suffering spiritual attacks and was ready to quit the club.



After more than two months, Awako has returned to the Hearts of Oak fold and committed to helping the club turn their season around.