Great Olympics draw goalless with Bechem United in a pre-season friendly

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, drew goalless with Bechem United in a pre-season friendly match on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Adjiringanor.

The two clubs took the opportunity to showcase some of their new signings and also give a chance to other players in the team.

Foster Appiah of Bechem United gave a good account of himself by moving into spaces and creating some chances.

Great Olympics have been in camp for a while now after breaking camp when the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season ended.

Bechem United on the other hand, had a prolonged season after playing the FA Cup finals, but also recently began their pre-season in Ghana.

The Hunters had intended to go on a pre-season tour in Europe but have had to cancel it.

Interestingly, Great Olympics will host Bechem United in their first game of the season in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Watch natch highlights below



JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
