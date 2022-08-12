Great Olympics draw goalless with Bechem United in a pre-season friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, drew goalless with Bechem United in a pre-season friendly match on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Adjiringanor.
The two clubs took the opportunity to showcase some of their new signings and also give a chance to other players in the team.
Foster Appiah of Bechem United gave a good account of himself by moving into spaces and creating some chances.
Great Olympics have been in camp for a while now after breaking camp when the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season ended.
Bechem United on the other hand, had a prolonged season after playing the FA Cup finals, but also recently began their pre-season in Ghana.
The Hunters had intended to go on a pre-season tour in Europe but have had to cancel it.
Interestingly, Great Olympics will host Bechem United in their first game of the season in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.
