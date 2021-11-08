Great Olympics forward Abbey Quaye scores first hat-trick of season

Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye took home the match ball after becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Quaye scored three goals to drive the Olympics to defeat the new boy Accra Lions 3-1 at the Accra Stadium on Sunday night.



His first goal was an absolute stunner as he curled in a long-range effort from the edge of the box into the top corner to give Olympics the lead in the 21st minute.



Defender Richmond Ankrah levelled 11 minutes into the second half but Quaye scored two within four minutes to secure three points.

Quaye profited from a goalkeeping error and scored his second before calmly slotting home a penalty to complete his hat-trick.



He was deservedly named the best player of the game.



This season’s first hat-trick has come very early compared to last season when striker Daniel Lomotey netted the first hat-trick on matchday 7.