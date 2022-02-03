Great Olympics manager Annor Walker hails Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak player, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak face Great Olympics on Sunday

Hearts of Oak of sign Sulley Muntari



We will beat Heart of Oak, Annor Walker



Great Olympics manager has said Hearts of Oak signing former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari will have a good impact on the club.



The Black Stars B coach affirmed that Muntari was one of the best during his peak years and thus his signing will go a long way to help the Phobians.



Annor Walker believes the former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder will serve as an inspiration to the Hearts of Oak players.

“I respect Sulley Muntari because he’s being one of the best in the country and if he has signed for Hearts, it is good. I don’t know if he is coming to end his career in Ghana but his signing will motivate Hearts players because he is going to serve as an inspiration,” He said in an interview with Bryt FM.



Nonetheless, the manager declared that his side will beat Hearts in the upcoming Manste derby in the Ghana Premier League.



“I believe his inclusion in Hearts will change things but it cannot change my scoreline on Sunday because I am going to pick the three points at stake,” he said.



Hearts of Oak will go head-to-head with their neighbours, Great Olympics on Sunday, February 6 at Accra Sports Stadium.



The rainbow side are fifth on the league log with 23 points, a point above Olympics who are seventh.