Great Olympics pips Bechem United 1-0 in Accra

Accra Great Olympics

Great Olympics were victors in their match-week 30 fixture against Bechem United on Wednesday to keep their top four and league title hopes alive.

The Wonder Club pipped the Hunters with a viral 1-0 scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium to move to the 3rd place on the premiership standings.



Annor Walker made a couple of changes to his Olympics squad that lost 1-0 to King Faisal Babes in the last league in Techiman.



Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye returned to the starting lineup from national team assignments with the Ghana U23 to replace Michel Otou.



Stephen Sowah, Arnold Abbey Mensah and Ebenezer Sekyere also took the places of Philip Nii Sackey, Thomas Darlington and Charles Danso respectively.



Bechem head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle made three alterations to the squad that beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park last weekend.



Skipper Moro Salifu was brought back into the team following his return from the national team camp. He replaced Abdul Karim.

Charles Mensah and Caleb Asamoah came into the starting lineup in place of Emmanuel Boakye Owusu and Emmanuel Asante respectively.



The visitors were handed an opportunity to open the scoring in the 2nd minute when they were a penalty.



Salifu elected himself to effect the spot kick but he failed to put it at the back of the net.



Olympics got their noses in front in the 58th minute through striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye who scored his 9th goal of the season after 22 appearances.



The Hunters pushed for the equaliser subsequently but none of their attempts could trouble the Dade Boys who clinched all three points.



Olympics' next stop is at Elmina against Elmina Sharks FC whereas Bechem will host Medeama at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour.