Great Olympics reports Hearts of Oak to Player Status Committee over Gladson Awako transfer

Former Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako

General Manager of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has disclosed his outfit are set to report Hearts of Oak, to the Player Status Committee over the transfer fiasco between the rainbow boys and Gladson Awako.

The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner secured a move to the Ghanaian giants after a superlative display last season with Great Olympics.



But there have been uncertainties between Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Gladson Awako since his move.



The latest reports indicate Awako wants a return to Great Olympics despite signing a deal to join Hearts of Oak.



Meanwhile, Hearts are reluctant to let the player leave as they consider him a part of the club's plans for the season.

"We are writing to the status committee today for strict enforcement of the agreement between Olympics and Hearts on Gladson Awako. We are demanding the return of the player," Oluboi Commodore told Fox 97.9 FM.



"We wrote to Hearts of Oak to release the player back to Olympics for violating the agreement of the contract but they are yet to respond to us.



"Hearts of Oak have no regard for us, we expected them to come to us for an amicable settlement."