Great Olympics secure lucrative sponsorship deal with Bet of Africa

Officials of Olympics and Bet Of Africa after a meeting

Ghanaian outfit, Accra Great Olympics have secured a lucrative sponsorship deal with Bet of Africa, footballghana.com can report.

The club based in the capital since the start of the 2021/2022 Ghanaian football season has been in talks to sign sponsorship and partnership deals to help the club grow.



In the season of Christmas, one of such deals has been signed and sealed as confirmed by deep sources in the club.



The new sponsorship deal with Bet of Africa is for a period of two years and will see the Wonder club receiving good money in exchange for promoting the publicity of the betting outfit.

Bet of Africa through the deal has become the official betting partner of Great Olympics.



The bumper deal becomes the second Great Olympics have signed in recent weeks after the club confirmed a deal with McDan Group as well as its official headline sponsor.



In addition to McDan Group and Bet of Africa, Great Olympics are also sponsored by WaterAid, Omni Media Limited, and SAL.