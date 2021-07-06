Great Olympics sends strong message to Fadi Fattal

Accra Great Olympics FC

Accra Great Olympics has released a statement advising renowned administrator Mr. Fadi Fattal to stay away from all activities of the club.

In the statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Osei, Public Relations Officer (PRO of the club, said Mr. Fattal holds no position in the club and advised the football fraternity not to deal with him.



"The Board of Directors and management of Accra Great Olympics Football Club wishes to inform the general public, particularly football administrators and club officials that Mr. Fadi Fattal holds no official position in Great Olympics and is not associated with the said club in any way.



"Mr. Fadi Fattal is also advised to avoid any contact with the playing body and technical team of the said club,'' the statement said.

Fadi Fattal is reported to have been appointed as the club's Vice Chairman after he and his brother Talal of Global Village Media Group bought 40 percent shares in 2017.



But the letter suggests a broken relationship between Fadi and other board members.



