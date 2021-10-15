Great Olympics sign Samuel Armah

Samuel Armah has joined Accra Great Olympics on loan

Accra Great Olympics have completed the signing of striker Samuel Armah ahead of the upcoming season from Inter Allies FC.

The 21-year-old has joined the Wonder club on a season-long loan until the end of the 2021/2022 football campaign.



He returned from his loan from Albania in the second round of last season and scored 4 goals and 1 assist in 11 appearances.



Armah can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield where he scored 6 goals and 3 assists from 12 matches in the 2019/2020 season.



Armah joined Albanian side FK Skenderbeu on loan from Allies in October 2020 after his scintillating form in the Ghana Premier League.

He scored once in 8 appearances in all competitions for Skenderbeu during his short stint.



Since joining Allies in 2018, the highly-rated player has made 37 appearances and scored 14 goals with 5 assists.



