Great Olympics sign Samuel Armah

Samuel Armah Has Joined Accra Great Olympics On Loan.jfif Samuel Armah has joined Accra Great Olympics on loan

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Great Olympics have completed the signing of striker Samuel Armah ahead of the upcoming season from Inter Allies FC.

The 21-year-old has joined the Wonder club on a season-long loan until the end of the 2021/2022 football campaign.

He returned from his loan from Albania in the second round of last season and scored 4 goals and 1 assist in 11 appearances.

Armah can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield where he scored 6 goals and 3 assists from 12 matches in the 2019/2020 season.

Armah joined Albanian side FK Skenderbeu on loan from Allies in October 2020 after his scintillating form in the Ghana Premier League.

He scored once in 8 appearances in all competitions for Skenderbeu during his short stint.

Since joining Allies in 2018, the highly-rated player has made 37 appearances and scored 14 goals with 5 assists.



