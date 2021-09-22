Great Olympics to improve on performance – Fianoo

Kudjoe Fianoo, Director of Great Olympics football club

Ghana’s ‘Wonder Club’ Accra Great Olympics are seeking to churn out a more compelling performance and better placement on the log this season.

In that regard, the ‘Dade’ club is embarking on a strategic recruitment exercise aimed at building a formidably winsome side to take on the finest in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, a stout director of Olympics, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, said the club was determined to drive beyond the normal distance this season.



“We’re hungry and resolute in our bid to improve vastly on our performance last season and possibly contend for the title.



“Indeed, we want to demonstrate to the entire world that our performance last season was no fluke at all,” he asserted.

Olympics plucked a respectable fifth-place position, cracking two of the nation’s Gullivers – Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko – in gut-wrenching battles.



The ‘Wonder Club’ picked four points each off Hearts and Kotoko – as well as top clubs, Medeama SC and Karela United.



Mr Fianoo asserted that there had been great commitment, dedication and sacrifice on the part of the club’s stakeholders, “and that has brought the club this far.”



He was confident that the club’s ongoing strategic recruitment would be highly successful and make Olympics “a must-watch side in the 2021-2022 Ghana Premiership.”