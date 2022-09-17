Great Olympics won’t beat me for the third time – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu is confident that Great Olympics will not defeat the Phobains for the third time in a row under his watch.

Samuel Boadu heads into this weekend's Mantse derby having failed to beat Hearts of Oak's city rivals since moving to the capital.



Great Olympics swept Hearts of Oak last season, winning two meetings 4-0 on aggregate. Before that, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 in the season Hearts of Oak won the championship.



This means that Boadu has faced Great Olympics three times since becoming Hearts of Oak coach and is yet to taste victory, and he is desperate to end that streak.



“We know Olympics have beaten us twice so they have this mindset that they can do it again but it won’t happen the third time so we Hearts of Oak have prepared to meet Olympics,” said Boadu.

He added, “fans who will be at the stadium would witness good football and at the end of the day Hearts of Oak will take the three points.”



