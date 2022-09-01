Great Olympis coach happpy with the arrival of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Accra Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, is happy to have former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, in his team ahead of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu joined Accra Great Olympics in August 2022 and was instrumental for the Dade Boys when they won the GHALCA Top Six (preseason) tournament.



The 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup winner was praised for his performance in the tournament and Yaw Preko has jumped on the train as he said the player has still got quality despite his age.



“Look at Agyemang-Badu for instance, you know, good player coming in and he shows everybody he still has what it takes,” Preko said in an interview with Citi Sports.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu featured twice in the FIFA World Cup (2010 and 2014) before retiring from the Black Stars in 2021.



Accra Great Olympics finished 6th in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and will want to better their league standings in the upcoming season.