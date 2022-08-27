Great talents emerge from Hearts of Oak's G6 squad

Benjamin Nana Yeboah

Goalkeeper Benjamin Nana Yeboah and Marvin Owusu are amongst the talent revelations in our squad that were given the opportunity to represent the club in the ongoing GhalcaG6 tournament.

The tournament has been a good platform to showcase what our young talents have to offer competition to the senior team.



Many fans who thronged the stadium to watch our games against Medeama and Berekum Chelsea will attest to this revelation.



The overall benefit of this decision will soon bare dividends and only then shall the seeming disappointments of not using our regular first team for the tournament be recognized and applauded.

We take this opportunity to praise the technical team for the initiative. Alex Tetteh, Gideon Asante Yeboah Seidu Ashraf have been excellent.



This exercise if continued and sustained will soon become a source of development for players and a feeder to the first team.



Some fans said “even though we haven't won a match they were optimistic about the future of the players. Some fans expressed their thoughts about the exercise. "This is the direction of every forward-looking club and I thank the management for supporting this decision because the future benefits will be enormous"