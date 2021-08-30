Greater Accra Regional football captain presents kits to referees

Mr. Samuel Aboabire presenting the branded uniforms to some selected referees

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman, Mr. Samuel Aboabire, has presented branded uniforms to some selected referees that will be officiating in the playoffs and the middle league.

Receiving the items on behalf of the referees, Mr. Annan Lomotey and the referee's appointment committee chairman, Mr. Christian M. Astasta, thanked the regional football chairman for his efforts in ensuring football in the greater Accra region prospers.



"On behalf of the referees, we would like to express our profound gratitude to the GARFA Chairman and his able executives for their diverse roles being played".



GARFA chairman, Samuel Aboabire, in his address after the presentation hinted that his utmost wish is to see grassroots football attaining its old glory.

"With God on our side, we shall do the beneficial stuff to see grassroots football back to where it belongs because without it we without feed our national teams with quality footballers".



He added that the likes Abedi Pele, Richard Kingston, Micheal Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Bright Addae, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Dennis Tetteh are all from the grassroots so therefore an attention must pay to it.