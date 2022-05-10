0
Greater Accra volleyball boss gets doctorate degree

Mr Edward Owusu T 6.jpeg GAVA chairman, Edward Owusu

Maverick Business Academy in London has awarded Mr Edward Owusu, the Greater Accra Volleyball Association (GAVA) chairman, with an honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration in leadership and strategic management.

The award which was conferred on him on April 30 at a special event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where a branch of the school is situated, was in recognition of his penchant for business administration and his entrepreneurship drive.

The event also saw 13 other dignitaries from across Asia and Africa being awarded the same honour.

Dr Owusu, who is also the Director and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Petroleum Ghana Limited, a downstream oil company, has led the organisation to achieve numerous successes.

Speaking at the event, Dr Owusu expressed his gratitude to the school for honouring him. He revealed that the doctorate degree would give him a new impetus to support volleyball.

He added that Greater Accra volleyball had been on the ascendency since taking over.

He seized the opportunity to appeal for corporate support to grow the sport. "Greater Accra volleyball is the bedrock of Ghana volleyball, and without the Greater Accra Association there will be no volleyball, so please let's support it," he appealed.

