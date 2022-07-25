Green Sports Academy hails Isaac Dogboe for win over Joet Gonzalez

Boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Management of Green Sports Academy have congratulated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe following his victory over Joet Gonzalez over the weekend.



Isaac Dogboe defeated Joet Gonzalez via a split decision in a close contest to secure a second chance at the world featherweight championship.



The fight which is a WBC final eliminator took place at the Grand Casino Hinckley in the United States on July 23, 2022.

A statement signed by Ernest Buamah, the General Manager of Green Sports Academy, commended Dogboe for demonstrating hard work as he targets a second world title.



“The directors and management of Green Sports Academy congratulate Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe on his victory over Joet Gonzalez on Saturday night at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota,” the General Manager of Green Sports Academy stated.



He added, “indeed, Dogboe has demonstrated that a hero's downfall is not the end of his or her career. Your quest to become a world champion is getting closer; you continue to be a shining icon for this generation, and we hold you in high regard. Soar higher and higher.”



The win for Dogboe has set him for a world title fight and could either opt for a WBC, WBO or an IBF title fight.



