Green Sports Academy holds successful community gala in Volta Region

A section of the players

Green Sports Academy on Saturday organised a successful community scouting gala in the Volta Region.

The aim of the gala is to unearth talented players, and according to organisers, they were able to achieve it.



They found the best of talents in Dzodze in the Ketu North District.



A press release signed by Green Sports Academy General Manager, Ernest Buamah read; "The phase One-third round of games for the Green Sports Academy Community Scouting Gala, came off at Dzodze in the Ketu North district today October 16, 2021."



"The program which was a success, just like the previous one’s held at Ave-Xevi and Akatsi on October 2 and 9 respectively has unearthed skilful and talented players. The final selection game comes off on October 30, 2021, at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North district which also serves as home grounds for Green Sports Academy."

"30 talented young soccer players within the age range of 14-20 years are expected to be recruited after the final selection day, to begin the football component of the academy.



"Green Sports Academy will soon embark on a talent hunt for young talented boxers within the region," they added.



Green Sports Academy was formed recently and are making great strides, especially in their home region, Volta.