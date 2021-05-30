Greenfield University: 14 kidnapped Kaduna students don regain freedom

Di university dey closed since di incident on April 20 of dis year

14 students of Greenfield University wey dey Kaduna state for northern Nigeria don regain dia freedom after over a month with kidnappers.

ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command tell BBC say na 14 students regain freedom and 3 students still dey in captivity.



"Yes information don reach us say 14 students of Greenfield don regain dia freedom we dey try get more details but dis one mean say 3 students still dey dia."



"You know originally dem be 22 dem later kill 5 so e mean say 3 still dey dia hand."



Special Assistant on media to Kaduna govnor Abdallah Abdallah also confam di tori to BBC say na true say di students don regain freedom but no give details.



"Yes na true say di students dey free now." Dis na wetin di govnor aide tok.

Unknown gunmen enter Greenfield on April 20 in di middle of di night pack students enter bush and few days later demand N800 million to release di students.



To sure say dem mean business dem kill 3 of di students and days later anoda two but dem later bring down dia demand to N20 million per student.



E neva dey clear whether goment or families pay ransom for dis 14 wey dem release but di fate of di remaining 3 na wetin many go dey think about especially dia families.



