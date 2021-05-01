Greenfield: Why my brother wey kidnapper kill choose to study for di Kaduna varsity - Sister

Abdulrahman Gambo die at di hands of kidnappers

Farida Gambo na elder sister to Abdulrahman Gambo one of di 5 students from Greenfield University for Kaduna wey die after gunmen enter dia school carry dem go.

Farida say pain from di death of her brother still dey fresh for di family mind and seeing her parents dey cry na something wey she no go ever forget.



"Dis na im first year for di university, in fact he is just two months old for di school before dis painful incident."



"Since from nursery school Abdulrahman always dey on top of im class, always di best student up till e finish secondary school."



Di sister say na Abdulrahman brilliance make am decide say na cyber-security e wan study as a course and unfortunately na only Greenfield University dey do di course across northern Nigeria.



"We try convince am make e change school but e say no na cyber-security e wan study and since na only Greenfield dey do am e dey go dia."



Farida say di last time wey she see am na when e come home for di Easter break.

"E come home for Easter break and we enjoy seeing him, and di day e go back e send me message say e don arrive safely. Dia school no too get beta network so sometimes to get am for phone dey hard."



"I no go ever forget when di school call our family to tell us wetin happun and di moment i see my parents dey cry."



She say as muslims di family don accept wetin happun as destiny from God, dey pray for di soul of Abdulrahman and also pray for di remaining students to get dia freedom so dat anoda family no go experience wetin dem go through.



Dis na one week since di incident and govnor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna maintain im stance say im goment no go negotiate for di release of di students or even im pikin anytime dem kidnap am.



