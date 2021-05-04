Greenfield uni students: 'We no fit sleep or eat' - Family react as kidnappers deadline day reach

Family and friends of di kidnapped students carri protest go NASS for Abuja

"We no fit sleep we no fit eat anything, we just dey wait to see wetin God go do for us." Dis na wetin one family member to one of di students from Greenfield University for Kaduna wey bandits kidnap tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis reaction dey come afta di kidnappers give deadline for ransom for di Greenfield students or dem go kill dem.



Na on di 20th of April, 2021 kidnappers, abduct di 22 students and matron of di female hostel from di university premises for Kasarami Chikun Local Government Area along Kaduna-Abuja Express way on



Di gunmen bin demand N500 million from goment to release di students and first kill three students before killing anoda two in dia attempt to get dia demands met.



About two weeks afta di students dey di kidnappers hand, for interview dem do with VOA Hausa, dem give Tuesday as di deadline before dem kill di 17 students wey remain.



For one of di families wey dey affected, dis situation na one wey dey very hard for dem to bear.



"Dis pipo don already kill five students so e clear say no be play dem dey do. For now, our mother and all of us no dey fit sleep or eat anything, we just dey wait to see wetin God go do for us."

Di kidnap of di Greenfield University students happen same month wen dem kidnap some students from di College of Agriculture and Forestry Mechanization on di 12th of March 2021.



Family, friends of kidnapped students dey protest for national assembly



Protest for national assembly



On Tuesday, 4, May, 2021, di day di kidnappers give as deadline for di Greenfield University students, family, friends and even victims of di Kaduna students kidnapping, both from di College of Agriculture and Forestry Mechanization and di Greenfield University, all march go The National Assembly Complex to demand di release of di abducted students.



Di protesters carry placards and dey shout say "until everybody free, no one dey free" Human Rights activist Deji Adeyanju wey follow join di protest say im no dey di protest to yab goment but to appeal to dem say make dem help free di students sake of say goment primary responsibility na to protect lives of citizens.



Students, parents, friends of di kidnapped students all join di waka as dem carry placard and sing solidarity song. Dem say make goment negotiate with di bandits so no live go waste.

Social media reactions



Meanwhile, Nigerians don enta social media to demand action.



Greenfield University begin trend for social media as di deadline reach as people call for prayers and action for di abducted students.



