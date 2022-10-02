Grejohn Kyei gets first goal of the season in Clermont Foot away win at Ajaccio

Ghanaian forward, Grejohn Kyei

France-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei opened his scoring account for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday when they claimed a comfortable away win.

Clermont scored twice very late in the match as they recorded a 3-1 victory against AC Ajaccio at the Stade François Coty in round 9.



Kyei scored the opening goal of the match to Clermont ahead as early as the 11th minute with an acrobatic strike after he was set up by Johan Gastien.



Veteran defender Cedric Avinel scored a rebound to draw Ajaccio level in the 70th minute.



Clermont restored their advantage in the 89th minute through Elbasan Rashani who connected a headed pass from Mateusz Wieteska following a freekick.

Benin international forward Josel Dossou sealed the victory for the visitors with a goal from the edge of the box in the additional minutes of the second half.



Ghana defender Alidu Seidu was rock solid in defence for Clermont as he enjoyed the full minutes of the encounter.



Kyei has scored one goal in eight appearances in the French top-flight this campaign.