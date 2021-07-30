Grejohn Kyei on target for Servette in Europa Conference League

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scored as Servette beat Molde 2-0 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
However, the Swiss club failed to advance to the next round of the competition.
Norwegian top-flight club 3-0 victory in the first leg proved crucial as they won 3-2 on aggregate.
Kyei scored to increase Servette's tally after Moussa Dialla had opened the scoring.
They could not get the third to force extra time and possible penalties due to a red card.
The 25-year-old has netted two goals in three games this season.
