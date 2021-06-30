Greuther Furth complete signing of Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung

Gideon Jung

Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has completed a move to newly-promoted German Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Furth announced the signing of Germany-born centre-back Gideon Jung on a two-year deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The versatile defender joins Cloverleaves on a free transfer after his stints with Hamburger SV came to an end after the 2020/2021 campaign.



The 26-year-old passed medical on Tuesday before putting pen to paper for the Stefan Leitl side.

"I'm so happy that the change worked. In the conversations I noticed the passion and professionalism with which those responsible in Furth act and that is exactly what the team embodied in the past season. Nice that I can now be a part of it, " Jung told the club's official website.



"Gideon wants to really get started again with us and knows what to expect in the first division. His variability, paired with his experience, will do us very well and he also fits in perfectly with our team in terms of character," Sporting director Rachid Azzouzi expressed.



Jung made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga 2 last season for Hamburger.