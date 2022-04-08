Grusah unhappy with 'military invasion' of Baba Yara Stadium during King Faisal-Chelsea game

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

Berekum Chelsea beat King Faisal at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Faisal slip on the GPL table after defeat to Chelsea



Chelsea climb to top half of GPL table after win over Faisal



King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah has expressed discontent after some military officers showed up during Faisal's outstanding Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea on Thursday, April 07, 2022.



The army men pulled up at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to monitor proceedings as Faisal lost the game 1-0 to the Berekum-based side.



Speaking after the game, Grusah expressed his displeasure while alleging that the military men were invited by Berekum Chelsea.



“Nothing happened at the Stadium but because Berekum Chelsea knew what they have done to King Faisal that is why they brought the 4FBN army. We don’t know why they came and we don't know who invited them. According to them, they said their Commander instructed them. If he(commander) collected money or he was bribed that is why they came here, then we don't support it. We are appealing to the commander in charge in Ghana and the minister of defence to investigate the case. Who brought them here?” he told Kessben TV

An earlier report claimed that Chelsea's management member, Oduro Sarfo was allegedly manhandled before the match.



While reacting to the allegation, Alhaji Grusah said: "Who beat Oduro Sarfo? They can't report to Soldiers. Police are peace officers or soldiers? Then the commander is corrupt. The 4BN commander is corrupt. I, Alhaji Grusah says so. The police should be in charge," he added.



Nonetheless, Chelsea bagged the maximum points thanks to Osei Wusu's 6th-minute goal that separated the two sides.



Faisal who had a blistering start to the season, hovering around the top half are now positioned 11th with 29 points.



Whereas the Chelsea have climbed into 8th with 33 points after winning the week 21 outstanding fixture.