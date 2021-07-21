'Guard against complacency' - Hearts of Oak told

Accra Hearts of Oak

• Accra Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League with 61 points

• The Phobians went on eleven games unbeaten run in their journey to win the league



• Frederick Ansah Botchway and his teammates will play in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway, has cautioned his teammates against complacency ahead of their trip to the Africa Inter-Club competition next season.



The Phobians won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season to end their over a decade trophy drought to book their ticket in next season’s CAF Champions League competition.



Despite their stellar performance in the just ended season that won them the league, Frederick Ansah Botchway believes that they need to play above themselves to be able to excel in the CAF Champions League and also in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League in they want to retain the title.

“We don’t have to be complacent going into the new season because we will be the focus of every team in the country.



“If we have to defend our league title successfully, then we have to improve upon our game. I believe everyone is ready for that because we know the task ahead of us,” he noted.



“We know what lies ahead of us, especially playing in the Champions League, but I can tell you that everyone is committed to making a name for himself and so we will continue working hard,” Botchway told Graphic Sports in an interview.



