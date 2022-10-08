0
Menu
Sports

Guardiola laughs off 'joke' petition calling for EPL ban on 'robot' Haaland

Guardiola's.png Pep Guardiola

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

Pep Guardiola laughed off a petition to ban Erling Haaland from playing for Manchester City, as he suggested the Norwegian can improve.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Haaland has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in the competition in just eight games. Some fans of opposition teams have already had enough of the Norwegian striker, creating a petition asking for him to be banned from playing for City!

WHAT HE SAID:

Guardiola laughed off the suggestion of the petition, telling reporters: "Yeah, it's a joke. It's a joke, it's good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Remarkably, Guardiola went on to suggest that Haaland can actually improve "the connection with Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], Riyad [Mahrez], Jack [Grealish].

Erling when he has the ball he knows what passes I like. He can improve every part of his game. Everyone knows he can do better. We can all improve until we die."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND?

After bagging a first-half brace against Copenhagen, Haaland was substituted by Guardiola, presumingly ensuring the striker is in tip-top shape to face Southampton this weekend.

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister