Gunmen kidnap about 60 women from Nigeria's Zamfara state villages

Fotos of the burning villages as di gunmen attack di villages

Gunmen don kidnap about 60 women from some villages for Zamfara state wey dey northern Nigeria.

House of reps member for di area Hon. Ahmed Danfulani, tell BBC say, di raid on di villages happun Tuesday wia di gunmen also kill four pipo and burn down di villages.



Dis latest incident happun for Malele and Randa villages wey dey under Maru local goment area of di north-western state.



For years now, Zamfara like many oda states across northern Nigeria dey suffer insecurity wahala with no end in sight.



Sani Musa dey stay for Tsafe local goment for Zamfara state and e tell BBC say di security situation for dia place don become worse so tey for some villages na only women dey.



"I know many villages wey be say na only women dey dia at di moment because say dem don either kill dia husbands or kidnap dem."

Tok-tok pesin for Zamfara police command Shehu Mohammed tell BBC say dem still dey investigate wetin happun and go inform di media of dia findings soon.



Problem with 'insecurity'



Zamfara na state wey don dey suffer attack from bandits and unkwown gunmen for many years now.



Di security wahala start during the tenure of former Govnor Abdulaziz Yari and still dey continue under present Govnor Bello Matawalle wey bin promise to end di attacks.



Di present govnor bin launch 'one AK 47 rifle for three cows' programme wia any gunman wey return di gun go get cows but dat one no still work as di attacks dey continue.

Earlier dis year, popular bandit Auwalu Daudawa give up life of crime and goment host am to a ceremony but few month later e return back to im former ways saying goment no fulfill dia promises.



Some of di recent attacks for Zamfara include 40 pipo wey die for April as gunmen attack Magami town for di state.



And di kidnapping of students from Jangebe school for di state.



