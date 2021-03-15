Gunmen kidnap primary school kids, dia teachers for Kaduna

Di gunmen kidnap the children from Kaduna State

Gunmen don kidnap number of Primary school pupils and dia teachers for di northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna - just days afta dem kidnap some students from one college for di state.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.