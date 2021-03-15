0
Gunmen kidnap primary school kids, dia teachers for Kaduna

Nigeria Kaduna Map Di gunmen kidnap the children from Kaduna State

Mon, 15 Mar 2021 Source: bbc.com

Gunmen don kidnap number of Primary school pupils and dia teachers for di northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna - just days afta dem kidnap some students from one college for di state.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.

