Gunmen kidnap students for Kaduna university, fifth school attack in north west Nigeria

Di kidnappers carry di students from Greenfield University for Kaduna State

Gunmen kidnap anoda set of students from university for Kaduna.

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday night kidnap students from Greenfield university for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria.



Unverified reports say na about 40 students dem carry go and dem kill security official after dem enter di school.



Kaduna goment official wey no wan make we name am confam di incident and tell BBC say dem still dey carry out investigations about di incident.



"Sadly na true say gunmen carry some students go from greenfield university but we still dey investigate wetin happun for now."



A top official of di university wey also speak to BBC yan say e no wan tok about di incident as state goment don already step in.

"For now i no get anything to tell you because state goment are already on it and will be issuing statement on di issue, so nothing to say."



Dis na di second time wey di kidnappers go storm higher institution after dem enter Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation last month.



Na di fifth high profile school attack in north west Nigeria since 2021.



Dis na anoda high profile kidnapping for Kaduna wey don become di number one place for di kasala.



29 students of college of forestry still remain with kidnappers after 10 students get dia freedom few days ago.

No group don claim responsibility on dis fresh attack.



We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.



