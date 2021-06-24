Gunmen steal plenti bread during deadly attack for Kachia town in Kaduna

Kaduna State dey located for northwestern Nigeria

Gunmen don attack pipo for one town inside Kaduna northwest Nigeria.

Fear be say last night attack fit don kill pipo for Kachia local goment area.



Gunmen start to dey shoot anyhow for wia pipo go to buy bread.



Isyaku Musa Kachia na resident for Kachia town wey gunmen attack for Wednesday night.



E tell BBC say di gunmen apart from kill and wounjure pipo also steal plenti bread from the bakery wey dey di town.



Isyaku wey be secretary for Kachia education development association add say dis na di 4th attack in a single month on Kachia local goment despite say dem get five military formations for di town.

"Di attack start around 10pm as pipo gather for bakery dey try get bread while some dey take tea for nearby Mai Shayi (tea seller) dem just start to shoot and kill driver of di bakery immediately."



"Apart from kidnap of 31 pipo, we count pipo wey miss after di whole thing, dem also steal plenti bread from di bakery wey dem attack. So in our opinion hunger follow for dis dia attack."



Isyaku call on goment and security pipo to helep Kachia so as to stop dis attacks, saying e no wan make pipo begin dey run to oda places.



Kaduna commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan no respond to BBC questions regarding wetin happun for Kachia while tok tok pesin for Kaduna police command ASP Mohammed Jagile tell BBC say dem currently dey do meeting with area commander and DPO of Kachia to find out wetin actually happun.



