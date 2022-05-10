1
Gyan supports cancer patient on admission at Korle-Bu for 2 years

Asamoah Gyan 2014 610x400 Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The family of Efua Danu has thanked Ghana’s veteran football international, Asamoah Gyan for supporting their daughter, Martha Tawiah Korkor who had been on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching for the past two years.

Miss Korkor was on admission at the premier teaching hospital in the Greater Accra Region for two years undergoing cancer treatment.

According to the family, Mr. Asamoah Gyan donated a cash amount of GHS6,200 to support the treatment of their daughter during her two-year admission at the hospital.

The family expressed their thanks to the former Black Stars captain and his family for their generosity.

‘We want to say God blessed him,” a family source told Class 91.3 FM

