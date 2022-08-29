0
HIGHLIGHTS: Kotoko thrashed 4 - 2 by Tanzania's Simba FC in Sudan

Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko have been beaten in their third straight game in their pre-season tour in Sudan on Sunday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors played against Simba Soccer Club and got beaten by the Tanzanian Premier League powerhouse.

The Ghanaian champions succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to the Tanzanian side in game 3 of their pre-season friendly matches.

Kotoko had suffered 2-0 and 5-0 defeats in their previous game to CAF Champions League and Sudanese giant Al Hilal Omdurman.

