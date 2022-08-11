0
HSV coach Tim Walter praises attacker Aaron Opoku

Aaron Opoku

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Aaron Opoku has received words of praise from his coach Tim Walter for his recent outstanding efforts.

Aaron Opoku came in as the fourth Hamburg substitute in the cup match against Bayreuth, which was also his first HSV mandatory game in 15 months.

Exactly one week later, in HSV's 1-0 home win against Heidenheim, the 23-year-old came on as the club's second substitute.

"Aaron is extremely fast," Tim Walter said. “I think he did really well and put his heart into it. He was also able to set a few accents going forward,”

Coach Tim Walter also added that he is happy with the former Hansa Rostock attacker.

"He earned that through training," said Walter. "Then I'm very happy with him,"

