Habib, Nettey and Asmah to miss Asante Kotoko crucial game against King Faisal

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be without three key players in the matchday 32 games today.

The Porcupine Warriors who are desperate to secure a win will host relegation-threatened King Faisal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



However, the club will be without Habib Mohammed, Patrick Asmah and Christopher Nettey.



Duo Habib Mohammed and Christopher Nettey will be missing the all-important fixture after failing to recover the injuries picked up in their last weekend's game against Hearts of Oak.



Also, dependable left-back Patrick Asmah has been ruled out of the game due to illness per the club's official statement on Friday evening.

The record Ghana Premier League are hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to the rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 31 last weekend.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the second position in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League log with 56 points.



