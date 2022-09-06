Hamburger SV congratulates Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer after first Back Stars call-up

Ghanaian player, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

German-born Ghanaian player, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been congratulated by his club Hamburger SV after earning his first call-up to the Ghana senior national team.

Konigsdorffer played for Germany’s u-21 and u-20 sides making his debut in 2021 but in July 2022, the player switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



In a social media post to announce the youngster’s call-up to the national team, Hamburger SV tweeted, ”???????????????????? is in! ????????. Congrats to Ransi on making his first @GhanaBlackstars Squad!.”



The new Black Stars attacker was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin.



The youngster contributed to 10 goals last season as he scored 5 and assisted 5 goals for his former club Dynamo Dresden.



The 20-year-old is capable of playing in different positions up front in attack due to his versatility.

He can play as a winger on the left or right side and in the middle as a striker.



Since joining Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga 2, the player has scored twice in 5 outings.













JNA/KPE