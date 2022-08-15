Hand in transfer request - 'Disappointed' Ghanaians react to Kudus' lack of game time at Ajax

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' lack of game time at Ajax has caused an outpour of disappointment from Ghanaians on social media.

Kudus who made the most out of the club's pre-season by scoring four goals in four games has played just ten minutes in the first to two games in the Eredivisie.



During Ajax's opening day 3-2 win over Fortuna Sittard, Kudus was subbed on in stoppage time.



In the second game which Ajax won 6-1 against Groningen, they were in cruise control and led by 5-1 in the 66th minute. However, Kudus was introduced in the 84th minute, replacing captain Dusan Tadic.



With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, some Ghanaians have suggested that the player hand in a transfer request in search of game time elsewhere.



Others have also vented out their frustrations upon seeing the best player during the pre-season not getting a fair chance.



Another cameo appearance for Kudus Mohammed for Ajax today. Another round of subliminal shot incoming? ???????? — Daniel Oduro (@Daniel_Oduro) August 14, 2022

Not sure how I feel about this Kudus situation. One part, you want him to put his head down and fight for a place in the team. On the other hand, you feel he’s being intentionally overlooked and no amount of hard work will see him earn his place. — Lexis (@niilexis) August 14, 2022

Final 10 minutes for Kudus ! Struggling to understand what he has to do to get into that first eleven ???? — Vinyl Tong ???????? (@Vinyl_Tong) August 14, 2022

Has Mo Kudus offended the Ajax coach? He’s playing everyone except him — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 14, 2022

Why’s Kudus not getting enough playing time in this mid Ajax team? — 05 NON STOP⚡️ (@jayvinyoung) August 14, 2022

One day Mohammed Kudus will become a world beater and it won’t be at Ajax ???????? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 14, 2022

What at all has @KudusMohammedGH done to the coach bro is better you leave that club and join another club for playing time oooo cos wei di333 3y3 too much ah. ???? a player kudus brining him in 9mins to full time. WtF ???????? https://t.co/zlaNMjmicA — SENYO ???????? (@Ayigbe_NastyC) August 15, 2022

Personally I think Kudus shouldn’t leave Ajax. World Cup is just around the corner. He should rather train hard and effective for November . That is the stage to prove Ajax and their coaches wrong!! If you perform well at the World Cup. Top clubs in Europe will????????‍♂️@KudusMohammedGH — Ray (@robertb228312) August 15, 2022

We don’t like what you guys are doing to Kudus. What this???? https://t.co/AzyhxC6lZT — PERRY (@thegeorgeperry) August 14, 2022

I pray Kudus gets a better team soon....cuz Ajax dem fool too much — ????????????????????????????️???????? (@Da_Pain_) August 6, 2022

We don’t like what you guys are doing to Kudus ???? https://t.co/FolZ2wXuqy — Indomie (@IndosTv_) August 14, 2022

M. Kudus is wasting at Ajax.



The Manager no dey book am sef. Bro should push for a transfer to get more playing time. Ghana needs this gentleman to be sharp in Qatar — Amanor Isaac (@Amanor_jnr) August 14, 2022

Mohammed Kudus' agent should better find him a better club for more playing time else — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) August 14, 2022

Is that Ajax team too strong that Kudus can't start?



Man was their best player in preseason.



Kudus can solve Manchester United's problems, dem for make fast! — Point Of Correction ???? (@SIRRock11) August 14, 2022

It's a massive shame, but if we aren't going to give Kudus the minutes he needs (and it's clear we won't), then we have to let him leave on loan.



He can't go a 3rd year in a row playing a few minutes here and there every other week. Can't develop like that. — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) August 14, 2022

The Ajax coach get something against Kudus — Kay (@PaPaKojo_) August 14, 2022

Kudus should consider leaving Ajax! — I❤RAP (@Rapgbee) August 14, 2022

