‘Handling Kotoko is too much for ‘small fish’ Nana Yaw Amponsah’ – Yamoah Ponkoh

Former Management Member of Asante Kotoko, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has delivered a scathing verdict on how the club is been run by current Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah and his administration.

Yamoah Ponkoh, a staunch supporter of the Porcupine Warriors believes Amponsah and his management team are running the club down because they lack the expertise to steer affairs at such a big club.



His comments come in the wake of the club’s disappointing performance and result against bitterest rivals Accra Hearts Of Oak.



Hearts inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 27, 2021, to cement the top position on the Ghana Premier league table and gain the upper hand in the race for the title with three matches remaining.



According to Yamoah Ponkoh, the former GFA presidential candidate is a lightweight as regards those fit to run affairs at a big club like Asante Kotoko.



“How can Nana Yaw Amponsah beat Hearts, he’s a small fish in a big ocean,” Yamoah Ponkoh said.”

He’s riding on the back of the Almighty Asante Kotoko… Personally, he cannot take Kotoko to the promised land,” he added.”



"They don’t even know the Asante Kotoko Club. If not for the club’s heritage, Hearts would have disgraced our team. What I saw on TV on Sunday was not Kotoko. It looked more like Hearts of Oak vs PHAR Rangers. If there was a return encounter, Hearts will still beat Kotoko.”



"Asante Kotoko is a traditional club. The club is bigger and mightier than this management. What Asante Kotoko is lacking is the local content,” he concluded.



