0
Menu
Sports

Hannover coach Stefan Leitl teaches Derrick Köhn how to cross the ball better

Derrick Kohn .png Derrick Köhn

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On Tuesday coach Stefan Leitl personally taught Derrick Köhn how to cross the ball better.

After five game days, the left-back is the best crosser in League 2 with 19 crosses. The issue is that only one has resulted in a goal thus far. Köhn crossed to Foti, who scored in the 1-0 win over Regensburg.

During the training watched by coach Leitl on Tuesday, Köhn sometimes had to play high flying balls, then again sharp flat inputs in the middle.

"There are different positions on the flank, what options does Derrick have. And that he should focus even more on the cross,” coach Stefan Leitl said after the intense training.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana