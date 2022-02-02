Hannover drops Patrick Twumasi to Under-23

Hannover forward, Patrick Twumasi

German Bundesliga II side Hannover 96 have dropped Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi to the U-23 side after failing to suitor for him in the just-ended winter transfer window.

The former Deportivo Alaves player has been frozen out of the squad since the departure of Coach Kocak.



Twumasi joined Hannover 96 from Deportivo Alaves in the summer of 2020 for a fee of 700,000 euros, having played on loan in Turkey (Gaziantep) the year before.



He signed a three-year contract and was on a wage of 70,000 euros monthly salary.



The reds are looking to offload the Ghana international from their budget due to his huge wages.

Twumasi declined to take 200,000 euros as compensation to terminate his contract.



The 23-year-old will end 1.2 million euros should his contract run out in 2023.



Due to lack of game-time Hannover 96 are struggling to get suitors for the former Astana forward.



As the January transfer window ended on January 31, Twumasi will now train with the U-23 side.