'Happenings in Palestine 2021': Biden, Nethanyau tok on Palestine-Israel crisis updates

Some pipo for Palestine praying

President Biden tok wit Netanyahu to find solution wey go end di kataka.

Dis na as some of di worst violence dey break out between Israeli and Palestine.



Joe Biden dey speak on di matta for di first time since e start.



Di US president say he don follow Nethanyahu tok one long tok on top how di thing go end.



"My hope and expectation be say dis tin go close sonner dan later".



"Israel get right to defend in sef when dem dey see planty rocket dey fly for dem territory".

Di American president wey tok for White House no mention Palestinian for inside im tok.



Biden bin dey under pressure from Republicans and progressives for im own party weybelieve say Biden agenda na to put human rights first.



Dem dey expect wen dis human rights go extend reach Paleatinians.Palestine vs Israel latest updates be say US president, Joe biden follow Israeli prime minster Benjamin Nethayahu tok.