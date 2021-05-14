Happy Eid: RMD, Iyabo Ojo and Ighalo send love and greetings

Combination foto (Left to right) RMD, Iyabo Ojo and Ighalo

Eid-al-Fitri na one of di Eid wey Muslims dey celebrate across di world. E dey mark di end of Ramadan fasting.

To mark dis important day, celebrities all ova di world dey send greetings to dia Muslims fans on social media, to express love and peace.



Ogbonge Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo post foto of himself wey im caption Na holiday season!



"Happy Eid My Pipo."





Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo also share foto of herself for Instagram wey she write: "Happy Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters worldwide, may all your prayers be answered and may God blessings never depart from you Love you all."

Next pesin for our list na former super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo himself post im picture wit di message "Eid Mubarak."Anoda actress Adunni Ade write "Di last 30 days dey very eventful! Grateful to dey alive to witness Ramadan! Alhamduliah!!!

Eid Mubarak my lovely people

Former Big Brother housemate Erica Nlewedim post video of herself wit di message "Eid Mubarak my lovely people."