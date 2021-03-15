Happy Mothers Day wishes: wey tin Iyabo Ojo, Warri Pikin, Pastor Adeboye, Iheanacho tok

Mother's Day be special day honouring mothers and pipo dey celebrate am for many kontris throughout di world.

E dey also known as Mothering Sunday for Nigeria. Dis year Mother's Dayl fall on Sunday 14 March, 2021.





See 'Happy Mothers Day wishes' wey go make you love your mama again.

Iyabor Ojo, Nollywood actress no miss di opportunity to celebrate here mama even though say she don die.Warri Pikin, Nigerian female Comedian wey real name na Anita Asuoha also totori pipo wit foto wey dey rep three generations from her mama to her pikin on Mother's Day.Nigerian Footballer Kelechi Iheanacho dedicate im hat-trick on Sunday to all mothers for di world.

Sisi Yemmie wey be social media influencer also write special advices for morthers to celebrate si mothers day.



Pastor Enoch Adeboye, one of di most popular Nigerian pastors also sent "Happy Mothers Day wishes".



Read on to find out more about where di tradition of Mother's Day start.





Mothers Day History

During di Middle Ages, dem develop di custom of allowing pipo wey don move away from where dem bin grow up to come back to visit dia home or 'mother' churches, and dia mothers, on di fourth Sunday of di Christian festival of Lent.

At dat time, e no dey common for children to leave home to work when dem dey as young as 10 years old, so dis be one opportunity for families to meet up again.



Na dis become Mothering Sunday for Britain. As di dates of Lent change each year, na so di date of Mothering Sunday dey change.



Although dem dey most times call am Mother's Day inside UK, e no get connection wit di American Mother's Day.