‘Happy anniversary’ – GFA celebrates Kotoko on 86th anniversary

Published on: 31 August 2021



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a post on its Twitter page has celebrated Asante Kotoko on the occasion of the club’s 86th anniversary.



Founded on August 31, 1935, today marks exactly 86 years since the team came into existence.



With goodwill messages coming in from all angles, the Ghana FA has not been left out.



In a post on its Twitter page, the association has wished Asante Kotoko a happy 86th anniversary.

“86 Years of Greatness. Kum Apem a, Apem Beba, Happy Anniversary,” a post on the Twitter page of the club has said.



Asante Kotoko over the last eight decades has established itself as one of Ghana’s most successful clubs.



It boasts of 24 Ghana Premier League titles and 9 FA Cup titles.



With a massive recognition on the African continent, Asante Kotoko also has two CAF Champions League titles.



