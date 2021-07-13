Hard work, patience won us league title - Alhaji Akambi

Accra Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi

Accra Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has highlighted the difficulties Hearts of Oak endured this season after winning the league title with one match to go.

In an interview with Rainbow Sports, Alhaji Akambi stated that the euphoria of winning this year’s league title is the hard work and patience from the board.



“This year’s league has been difficult, very competitive, but patience has won us the league and title, and we are happy for that”, Alhaji Akambi.



He further articulated that sometimes the supporters have to be patient because the pressure that came from them during the past 12years without a league title wasn’t easy but he is grateful to God the board were able to deal with the situation hence led them to become champions for the 2020/21 GPL tittle.

Alhaji continued that it is left with one match to go, and they are preparing for the MTN FA CUP.



He was optimistic the team would win the MTN FA Cup after winning the premiership to make it a double victory.