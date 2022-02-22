Harrison Afful to get call-up for Ghana vs Nigeria match - Reports

Black Stars defender, Harrison Afful (L)

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo has reportedly invited defender Harrison Afful for the crucial World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The former Asante Kotoko and Columbus Crew right-back who has not been in the Black Stars team since 2019 is reported to be making a return to national under coach Otto Addo.

According to reports, Otto Addo has decided to use experience players for the big game against the Super Eagles and Harrison Afful is one of the old lads who will get another shot at the Black Stars.



He is expected to compete with Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom who had an average performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited the competition from the group stages.



Afful was part of the Ghana team which played at the 2014 world cup and was instrumental with an assist in the draw with Germany.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022.