Harry Maguire mocked on social media after comical errors led to goals against England

Manchester United, Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was the villain as the Three Lions of England crawled back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Germany.

The Manchester United defender caused the penalty that gave Germany the lead and was at fault for Germany’s second goal was scored by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.



In the first half, he polled 4 clearances, 4 long balls completed, 2/2 ground duels won, 2 tackles won, 1 interception and 1/1 aerial duels won.



But things went sour in the second half as Germany found a hole at the left side of the English defense and got all the goals.



Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a two-nil lead in the second half but Luke Shaw and Mason mount pulled parity.



Harry Kane looked to have stolen the winner for England in the 83rd minute but Kai Havertz pounced on a loose ball in the England box to draw Germany level at the 87th minute.



The draw means England have just three points in Group A3 of the Nation’s League while Germany sit third with seven points.

The England manager must be the only person surprised that Harry Maguire is playing like the Harry Maguire we have unfortunately seen for the last 12 months. It’s very sad to see the way his confidence has dropped but it’s so clearly unsustainable for him to be starting. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 26, 2022

Tomori in form and no game time. Maguire on the bench at United and starts both games. That's on Southgate and his favouritism. Clueless way to approach high level football — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 26, 2022

Maguire starting, Ben White sat at home. Just bonkers. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 26, 2022

That’s what you get for trusting an out of form Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag was bold, and Gareth Southgate has to do same. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 26, 2022

Harry Maguire would have gotten away with that in the English premier league. The center referee wouldn't have been invited to check the VAR. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 26, 2022

You have to feel sorry for Maguire. No one deserves such a consistent strain of bad luck. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 26, 2022

Maguire is the happiest person on earth right now. ???????? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) September 26, 2022

Maguire is clearly lacking confidence that's why Ten Hag puts him on the bench at Man United but "tactical" Southgate knows better. ???? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) September 26, 2022

Maguire again there. ????????‍♂️ Blind loyalty from Southgate. On form he shouldn’t be anywhere near this team. Crazy that Tomori didn’t get a chance tonight. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 26, 2022

Maguire progressively loses the ball again for German's 2nd. Like Ole, Southgate will be taught a brutal lesson on the consequences of calling white black. You know how dense you have to be to look at Maguire and convince yourself he has a bone of leadership in him? — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 26, 2022

I feel sad for Harry Maguire ???? pic.twitter.com/7sDWcQF0Jt — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) September 26, 2022

Tomori gets sent home. Stones gets injured. Germany get a penalty after a Maguire foul — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 26, 2022